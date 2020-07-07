Kriti Sanon Reacts On Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Trailer & It's Heartbreaking

Kriti Sanon feels it is going to be “really hard” for her to watch the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film “Dil Bechara“, which releases on a digital platform on July 24.

The trailer of “Dil Bechara” released on Monday. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Kriti Sanon posted: “#DilBechara. Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can I not!! #Sush @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96.”

Kriti featured alongside Sushant in the 2017 film “Raabta” directed by Dinesh Vijan. The two actors were rumoured to be dating ahead of the film’s release.

Shortly after Sushant’s death last month, Kriti had shared an emotional post. “A part of my heart has gone with you… and a part will always keep you alive. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will,” the actress had written in a post dedicated to Sushant.

