Kriti Sanon Misses Performing On Stage, Shares A Throwback Video Performing To ‘Kajra Re’

Amid lockdown, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon says she misses the energy of performing on stage.

Kriti shared a video of herself performing on stage. In the video, she is seen dressed in a black choli paired with a hot-pink lehenga.

Kriti Sanon is seen dancing on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s popular dance numbers “Kajra re” from the film “Bunty Aur Babli”, which released in 2005. The song was picturised on Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

“Miss performing on stage.. the energy, the music, the adrenaline, the coordination and the in-between hooting by the super energetic dancers that instantly pumps you up,” Kriti captioned the video.

Kriti confessed her love for dancing as she used hashtags like “#dancingistherapeutic” and “#danceyourheartout”.

Amid lockdown, Kriti is trying new skills like cooking and baking.

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen on-screen playing Parvati Bai in “Panipat”, will next be seen in “Mimi”, a film revolving around the concept of surrogacy.

The film tells the tale of an aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

