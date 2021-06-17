Actress Kriti Kharbanda gives a glimpse of her workout mornings, in a new post she shared on Thursday.

Kriti posted a picture on Instagram showing her lying down casually, flashing a smile at the camera. She is dressed in a black sports bra paired with black lycra pants, and she flaunts a post-workout glow.

“Workout mornings,” she wrote as the caption.

On June 12, Kriti clocked 12 years in acting. She stepped into the field of acting with the Telugu film “Boni”. Her Bollywood debut happened in 2016, with “Raaz: Reboot”.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share her experience about the journey with fans.

“12 years ago, on the 12th of June, I began a journey. As a teenager, I took my first steps into this industry, which has ultimately shaped me into the person I am today,” Kriti wrote on Instagram.

“In my time as an actor, I’ve met so many people who I’m grateful for. I’ve learned lessons, and so much about myself. I found my calling, it became my identity. I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the best people in the industry. So, to everybody associated with my career- be it for a minute, a day, or the last 12 years, I have nothing but gratitude for you,” Kriti Kharbanda expressed.

“From Pragati, to Dr. Swathi, to Aarti Shukla to Rajkumari Meena, and now Aditi, somewhere along the line I grew up. I went from being an immature teenager who was timid to an adult who is strong and bold. I was kid who loved playing dress up and dancing to the kickass numbers of the 90’s and now I get to do that for a living. I cannot imagine a bigger blessing. Today I watch a full generation and more perform to my numbers, recreating things that I have done, and the feeling is surreal,” the actress shared.

Expressing gratitude, Kriti Kharbanda further wrote: “It can be hard to put into words how grateful I feel. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my family, my friends, my teachers who gave me the confidence to believe I was destined for bigger things. A big shout out to my fans and fan clubs. You guys believe in me even when I have doubts, and that becomes the driving force for me to do better and believe in myself some more. You guys make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Encouraging youngsters to chase their dreams, Kriti wrote: “While the world looks exciting and glamorous, which it is, it’s also tedious and difficult. But then again, what isn’t, this is my 24/7! I love who I’ve become. The simple middle-class girl has become ambitious and self-confident! If somebody out there is reading this, unaware of what path to take, I hope my story serves you well and you find the confidence to take that chance, and jump right into doing the things you love. Maybe 12 years down the line, you’ll find yourself where I am, today. Overwhelmed with gratitude and giddy with excitement! Looking forward to many many many more years of this feeling. Thank you once again.”

Kriti was last seen on screen in Bijoy Nambiar’s “Taish”. She will next be seen in “14 Phere”, directed by Devanshu Singh. The film is a comedy and casts her opposite Vikrant Massey.

