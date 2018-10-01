Krishna Raj Kapoor, Wife Of Legendary Filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Passes Away At 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, died here on Monday due to cardiac arrest. She was 87.

Randhir Kapoor, Son of Krishna and Raj Kapoor, shared this saddening news, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise,” Randhir Kapoor said.

Celebrities too took to Twitter to express their shock and sorrow over the news.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Raveena Tandon wrote, “Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap”

“I am so sorry to hear of the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor The few times I interacted with her were so memorable; she was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family”,

Soha Ali Khan tweeted.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted offering solace, “Saddened to hear the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoor ji my deepest condolences, May God give immense strength to

whole family. #OmShanti.”

Krishna, who married Raj Kapoor in May 1946, was survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain.

According to Randhir Kapoor, the last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium.