Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll – December 2018: TUNE IN To The Results!

2018 is one fascinating year for all the Bollywood music lovers and especially for the fans of recreation. Varieties of songs ruled the charts from love ballads to the party tracks. A week ago, we conducted a poll for the December edition, asking for the best song of the month. The list including Aankh Marey from Simmba, Mere Naam Tu from Zero to Kamariya from Stree, has garnered a tremendous response.

The list included ten chartbusters of the December month, consisting Aankh Marey from Simmba, Mere Naam Tu from Zero, Tere Bin (recreation) from Simmba, Issaqbaazi from Zero, Husn Parcham from Zero, Chogada from LoveYatri, Kamariyan from Mitron, Akh Lad Jaave from LoveYatri, Sweetheart from Kedarnath and Kamariya from Stree.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 favourites from the list:

1) Mere Naam Tu (Zero)



Even though the movie failed to create any magic at the box office, Mere Naam Tu is being loved by one and all for its soulful music and heart melting lyrics. With 1,932 votes constituting for 39.62%, the song is the top favourite amongst the audience.

2) Aankh Marey (Simmba)



One of the biggest hits of the year, the recreated version of Aankh Marey from Simmba is on the second position with 1,257 votes i.e. 25.78%. It has also emerged as the biggest party track of the year due to its quirky lyrics and thumping beats along with the energetic voice of Mika Singh-Neha Kakkar.

3) Kamariya (Stree)



Oldest song in the list, but it’s still ruling the charts due to its groovy music and funky words. With 7.47% i.e. 364 votes, Kamariya from Stree holds the third position.

4) Husn Parcham (Zero)



Another track from Zero, Husn Parcham grabbed the fourth position in the music countdown with 5.56% votes, making up for 271 votes. Apart from Katrina’s presence, the song became a chartbuster due to intoxicating vocals of Bhoomi Trivedi and Raja Kumari.

5) Akh Lad Jaave (LoveYatri)



Another party track in the countdown! Akh Lad Jaave from LoveYatri became a rage due to the tempting voice of Asees Kaur, along with Badshah’s rap and Jubin Nautiyal’s voice, complementing really well. It holds the fifth position with 5.33% votes (260 votes).

Other than above mentioned top 5, other songs including Chogada from LoveYatri, Issaqbaazi from Zero, Tere Bin from Simmba, Kamariyan from Mitron and Sweetheart from Kedarnath, stands at 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th position, respectively.

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll – December 2018

