Kiara Advani To Be Part Of Varun Dhawan & Bhumi Pednekar’s Upcoming Movie?

A few days ago, we came across the news about reunion of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania maker Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan for another project apart from Ranbhoomi. It is also said to feature Bhumi Pednekar in lead and as per the latest reports flowing, the movie to see another female lead, which has been already locked by the makers.

As per the report in TOI, another actress joining the cast is Kiara Advani, as the movie will feature two female leads. It is learnt that after several sessions, the trio has been finalised for the project which is said to go on floors during the second half of 2020. As of now, the actresses have given a verbal nod to the director.

Meanwhile, after the success of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is on a roll with some big projects coming in her kitty. She recently finished shooting for her upcoming film “Indoo Ki Jawani“.

Kiara took to Instagram stories and shared a couple of videos and pictures from the movie’s wrap up party. In the videos, she can be seen cutting a cake along with the whole cast and crew.

Backed by Nikkhil Advani, along with Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, “Indoo Ki Jawani” marks the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. “Indoo Ki Jawani” is touted as a coming-of-age comedy film.

Apart from Indoo Ki Jawani, she will also be seen in upcoming Good Newwz, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

