Kiara Advani Says NO To Two Big Telugu Films Due To This Reason?

Post starring in Karan Johar’s short from Lust Stories and Shahid Kapoor led Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani has become a household name. Grapevine has that, the actress who has a kitty full of films has turned down two Telugu projects and below are all the details about the same.

Kiara, who is gearing up for her next release Good Newwz, according to Telugu 360 has turned down Varun Teja’s boxing drama politely. She told her makers that there are no dates available and she is packed for a good number of month.

She also rejected Bellamkonda’s heavy check which she was being offered. The only film in the south that the actress is considering as of now is the Vijay Deverakonda starrer. The actress has been approached to play the female lead in Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter that stars Vijay. But the actress has asked the makers for some time so she can see if it fits her schedule.

There are also reports that Vijay who is a good friend of Kiara has trying to convince her to star in the film. Both the actors have already worked together in a commercial.

Recently in an interview with E Times the actress opened up that she wants to work with Karan Johar in a comedy film, “I am fortunate to be working with Dharma Productions. I am excited to do all these exciting films. Each of these projects are very special in their own way and very close to my heart. I am blessed that Karan has so much faith in me. It is like being blessed to work with him. You feel lucky as he is an amazing director.”

“He is so good with comedy that I keep telling him that after you wrap up Takht please make a comedy film. I really hope he makes a comedy movie and casts me in it,” She added.

The actress now has Good Newwz, Indu Ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Laxxmi Bomb and a few speculated projects to her credit.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!