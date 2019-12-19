Kiara Advani On Promoting Good Newwz In Chandigarh: “Around 8000 People Were Chanting Priti Priti”

Kiara Advani had a blockbuster year after the Arjun Reddy remake; Kabir Singh, featuring her and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles became a rage at the cinema and has also gone on to become one of Bollywood’s highest grosser of all time. And now, an elated Kiara finally spills the beans on how has life changed after the humongous success of Kabir Singh.

Kiara, who is currently on a promotional spree for the release of her next film, Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh said that it is liberating to work again with the same man who launched her!

Recalling a particular incident where Kiara along with Akshay Kumar had gone for the promotions of the song ‘Chandighar Mein’ from the film, Kiara has told Mumbai Mirror, “Recently Akshay sir and I were in Chandigarh for a song launch and there were around 8000 people who started chanting “Priti, Priti” as soon as I walked in. That’s when it hit me that certain characters connect magically with people and live on, long after the film has ended. That’s what Kabir Singh did for me.”

While Kabir Singh is Kiara’s biggest success, the actress marked her Bollywood debut 5 years ago with Akshay Kumar’s Fugly. And now, Kiara feels that people actually started noticing her after her stint in Lust Stories. “I think it (filmmakers attitude towards her) started changing after Lust Stories when they saw the performer in me. When the MS Dhoni biopic came out, they thought that was my first film, now they say it’s Kabir Singh.”

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz has a touch of humor to the concept of IVF. The film is slated to release on the 27th December 2019.

