Katy Perry Plans To Watch Salman Khan – Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Kick On Her First Day In Mumbai

Internation pop-star Katy Perry arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours and got busy with her many plans. She will be performing at one of the music festivals in India on November 16 but before that, she decided to attend an event with Bollywood hottie Jacqueline Fernandez first.

Jacqueline took the opportunity to post her fan moment with Katy Perry on social media. In the video, she can be seen quite excited to see Katy Perry as she exclaims it to be her fan moment. But this was not it! What caught our attention was Katy’s reply.

She swiftly came on the camera and said that she will go and watch Salman Khan – Jacqueline starrer Kick on the first day in Mumbai. Jacqueline feels quite happy about the same and screams, “Oh My God.” Katy then reminded everyone to come and attend her show on November 16.

Katy will also be meeting several other Bollywood celebrities too during her trip. Karan Johar will also throw a cocktail and dinner party for the singer.

Expressing her excitement ahead of the big act, Katy had said in a statement, “I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats.”

