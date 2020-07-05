Kartik Aaryan is surely among Bollywood stars who have been the busiest all through the lockdown. So what of the cinema halls are shut, Kartik has continued to regale fans on social media.

On Saturday, he posted a close-up on Instagram and added a witty caption to go with it, that matches his mischievous grin in the snapshot.

“Good Boy is the New Bad Boy,” he wrote as if describing his expression, which comes with a carefully careless hairdo and a designer stubble.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With the lockdown gradually being phased out and with the unlock phase setting in, Kartik must surely be hoping to return to the studios soon in order to face the cameras.

A while ago, Kartik shared the photograph on Instagram, where he is seen sporting a full-sleeved T-shirt and flaunting his trimmed beard and uncombed hair. But it was the caption, which caught everyone’s eye. He wrote: “Bulaati hai magar jaane ka nahi.”

He has “Bhool Bulaiya 2” and “Dostana 2” coming up.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!