Kartik Aaryan Up For His FIRST Action Film, To Be On The Lines Of Dhoom & War!

Kartik Aaryan has had a good run at the box office until now. Right from his debut film to his last offering Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actor has proved his skills and won several hearts. But that is not it! Kartik has several promising projects up his sleeves including the one with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior‘s director Om Raut.

Kartik Aaryan, who has always enjoyed the comedy and romance genre, had been looking for something new and what’s best than being a part of Om Raut’s film. Om’s debutant film as a director – Tanhaji – is a massive hit at the box office and the same kind of results are expected from him for the Kartik Aaryan film as well.

Talking about being a part of Om Raut’s film, Kartik said, “I have been keen to do an out-and-out action film for a while now, and Bhushan Kumar knew about it. Recently, I watched Tanhaji and was completely blown away, not just by the spectacular visuals, but also the narrative. Om Raut’s vision, when it comes to storytelling using 3D, is amazing. I am excited to be a part of his next and can’t wait to start work on my first action film.”

While this was a piece of big news for all Kartik fans, many wondered what kind of a film would this be. Spilling the beans about the same, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed, “Om’s vision and passion for cinema, which I saw in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, made me want to back his next project as well. The action in that film was in a different zone, while this one will be more on the lines of movies like Dhoom and War. It’s our first film of this kind and will be a fast-paced movie revolving around a heist. The film will be made on a huge scale and will be Kartik’s biggest budget film so far.” He added that just like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kartik Aaryan’s film will also be made in 3D.

The pre-production of the film has already kickstarted and the film is expected to go on the floors around August 2020. The film is said to be shot in India and at various foreign locations. These locations and the other supporting cast of the film is yet to be finalised.

