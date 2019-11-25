Kartik Aaryan Teases Pati Patni Aur Woh Co-Stars Ananya Panday & Bhumi Pednekar & The Video Will Leave You In Splits

What do you expect when Kartik Aaryan is around? The instant answer to this is but obvious – fun. And what do you expect when Kartik Aaryan is on the set of a show which is known to be all things funny, well that makes a double take on that fun energy that the hunk brings along with him.

Kartik Aaryan is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor was recently seen on the set of a show hosted by Farah Khan, called Backbenchers. The show is known to be a fun filled one where the host Farah Khan brings out the wittiest side of our favourite celebrities and at the end even rewards them too. No wonder when Kartik Aaryan was on the set of this show along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday to promote their film, the heartthrob of the nation won the title of backbenchers. Kartik won the show as his answers left everyone in splits. The gorgeous divas – that is the ‘Patni’ and ‘Woh’ had some hilarious answers to Farah Khan’s questions, but the clear winner was hands down given by Kartik. Earlier too when he graced the controversial Koffee couch, he had won the prestigious coffee hamper. This man just knows how to tickle our funny bone!

The actor even took to his instagram account where he shared a hilarious winning speech where he’s seen thanking Farah Khan (who calls him her favourite and even gives him the title of Student Of The Year) and the actor is even seen mocking his leading ladies all in fun. Watch the video here:

Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh releases on December 6 and the film is the most awaited one. The actor’s character Chintu Tyagi is already a hit on the Internet. And the songs – Dheeme Dheeme and Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare are a rage. Well, we don’t need more reasons to flock to cinema halls this December.

