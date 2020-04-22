Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Wednesday Vibes Are Relatable AF Amid The Ongoing Lockdown

With every day looking exactly the same amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown, people are not really bothered about anything except the safety of themselves and their loved ones. In such days, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest Instagram post and the caption too is simply relatable AF!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her Instagram debut only recently is quite active on the photo-sharing app. She is more than happy to share a glimpse of her life and family with the fans through her social media handle. But her post today, which is a throwback image to her ANgrezi Medium shoot days is what gas got our attention.

While Kareena looks PHAT (for the newbies: Pretty, Hot And Tempting) in this post, it is the caption that we are relating ot the most. Bebo has captioned the image as, “Wednesday… whatever! #Guts”. While we too are saying whatever, to whichever day it is, Kareena’s #Guts might have more meaning.

If reports are to be believed the actress has written GUTS in context to the popular Instagram fashion police handle Diet Sabya. While the page has often called out popular actors and actresses for copying the work of others, Kareena Kapoor too has been victim to Diet Sabya’s policing.

But come what may, we love Bebo and the sass that she carries every look with. Check out her post here:

Directed by Homi Adajani, Angrezi Medium features Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film, a family entertainer, revolves around the life of a father who would go any lengths to fulfill his daughter’s wishes and dreams.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!