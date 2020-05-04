Kareena Kapoor Khan Trolled For Posting Saif Ali Khan-Taimur’s ‘Haircut Pic’ Days After Rishi Kapoor’s Death

The nation recently suffered the loss of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor who lost his life battling Cancer. While the loss was a huge one for the film industry, it was an even bigger loss for his family. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, and Kareena Kapoor Khan was also among those present during his last rites. The actress also shared a post on Instagram mourning his death.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan getting a haircut by Saif Ali Khan. The picture is too cute and was loved by many fans. However, some people found it insensitive that the actress shared it only after a couple of days of her uncle Rishi Kapoor’s demise.

Many trolls accused Kareena Kapoor Khan of being insensitive and not respecting Rishi Kapoor’s death. Some of them wrote: “Your family had such a big loss just a few days ago. How can u joke even?” or “aren’t u supposed to be mourning? Should’ve respected that by not posting anything on ur ig as if nothing happened.”

Take a look at her post:



It’s disgusting how people shame celebrities for such personal things. No one should be allowed to tell people how to grieve, not even the ones who have suffered through a similar loss.

As a matter of fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan paid her respect for Rishi Kapoor by posting several pictures and videos of him and also stood by Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in their tough times.

Do you think trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan for posting pictures of her family is right? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

