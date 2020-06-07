Kareena Kapoor Khan Steps Out For Jogging As The Lockdown Gets Easy, Check Out!

With lockdown strictures relaxed, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out of home for a jog outside her premise on Saturday.

Celebrity lensperson Viral Bhayani has posted a few pictures of the actress sweating it out in a printed white T-shirt and black joggers, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

As the pictures trended, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans rushed to post a few gushy comments for their star.

“Inspiring,” wrote a fan.

Another user seemed equally motivated: “I will also work out now.”

A day ago, Kareena posted a pre-workout selfie, giving a ‘warning’ to “fat” that it would be busted.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s multistarrer “Takht”.

Talking about ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, it is for the second time in her career where Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen romancing Aamir Khan. The duo has earlier acted opposite each other in Rajkumar Hirani’s super hit 3 Idiots which released in 2009.

About Takht, the film which is being helmed by Karan Johar, apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan also has Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Kareena was last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!