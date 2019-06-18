Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan To Reunite After 7 Years For A Film?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a vacation with family in England. Her pictures with son Taimur and sister Karisma Kapoor is doing rounds on social media. Saif Ali Khan was seen cheering for team India during India Vs Pakistan match with his upcoming co-star Alaia Furniturewalla.

Saifeena was last seen together in Agent Vinod which was released in 2012 and rumours have it that Kareena might have a prominent cameo in Saif’s upcoming movie ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. She will probably play the role of his ex-wife/ ex-girlfriend in the movie. This is the second cameo after Happy Ending where she will be playing this kind of role in her husband’s movie.

There has been no official confirmation by the makers of the movie or by the couple itself but the fans are all pumped up to see this dynamic duo back on screen together.

On the work front, Kareena has already started shooting for Good news opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Saif Ali Khan has just started shooting for Jawaani-Janeman opposite Tabu and Alaia Furniturewalla.

Aren’t you all excited to watch the royals make a comeback on the big screen!

