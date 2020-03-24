Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Napping Pictures With BFFs Invite Wrath Of Trollers & Here’s Why

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active ever since she joined Instagram. Fans had to wait for a long time to see this side of Bebo, which she is now showing on social media. Recently, Kareena put up a picture with her besties Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor and Malika Bhat taking a nap.

She made a collage of all the beauties sleeping and posted on Instagram with the caption, “Friends that nap together, stay forever.” While many of her fans adored her beauty, quite a few internet users poked fun at the ladies sleeping with their make-up on. Many fans trolled the ladies for putting on heavy make-up even while sleeping.

A user commented, “The only one who is actually sleeping is u, everyone else has got the makeup on.” Another one wrote, “Except Bebo and lolo, all are sleeping with makeup wow.”

Despite the trolling, it’s good to see celebs trying to lighten up the mood in this state on panic due to coronavirus outbreak. The number of positive coronavirus cases until today in India is close to 500. 10 persons have died due to the infection. Several states have ordered a complete lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, several others have taken to their social media handle to share their daily routine with fans and followers in a bid to lighten up their moods.

