Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Stormed With Offers But THIS Is What She’s Looking For!

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the 2018’s Veere Di Wedding directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Bebo is currently one of Bollywood’s most sought after actress at the moment and is currently seen judging a dance reality show, Dance India Dance.

While the actress has recently wrapped up shooting for two films, Angrezi Medium and Good Newwz, Kareena will soon start shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht. However the industry grapevine is abuzz with speculations of Bebo being on a lookout for a new film, but the Jab We Met actress has a condition for the next film she will sign.

A certain source has been quoted by ETimes saying, “Kareena is going through a lot of scripts and offers. But she is keen for that one specific story where she can romance Saif Ali Khan on the big screen. After ‘Kurbaan’ (2009) the couple hasn’t worked together and Kareena is eager to explore their real-life chemistry on the silver screen once again.”

Well for those living under the rock, it was also being speculated that Kareena would be seen in a cameo in Saif’s next release, Jawani Jaaneman, but things did not materialize. While Bebo has 3 films in her kitty and her ongoing stint as a tv show judge, hubby Saif Ali Khan too has an interesting lineup.

While Saif is basking in the success of the second season of Sacred Games, he will next be seen in Jawani Jaaneman’, ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ and ‘Laal Kaptaan’.

Do let us know if you will be excited to see the real-life couple romance each other on the silver screen soon!

