Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Every Bit Of Perfection In This Leather Faux Dress – See Pics!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is blessing our feeds with her sexy strapless faux leather dress by Ziad Germanos. Kareena is currently judging Dance India Dance Season 7 and was last seen in Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena can literally don any outfit. Like literally! She is one of the most googled fashion icons of our country.

She pulls off a simple tee also in a way that you would be jealous of her. She was shooting for a Dance India Dance episode and was seen wearing a sweetheart neck faux leather dress and was teamed with a parrot green sash tied on the waist in a bow shape. The sash gave a bright look to the dress and the thigh-high slit is famous for adding drama look to the dress. Kareena’s smokey eyes and nude lips are added more glam to the entire look.

Kareena will be next seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan and Good News opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

