Filmmaker Karan Johar paid a visit to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment here since last year.

Karan took to Instagram on Friday and shared a photograph of himself along with Rishi Kapoor and his actress-wife Neetu Singh and called them his “absolute favourite couple of Indian cinema”.

“My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema. I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them. Strong, resilient and full of positivity! Neetu and Chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love! Thank you for your energy! Love you,” Karan captioned the image.

Neetu shared the same image and got emotional about Karan’s “tightest hug” to Rishi.

“He gave the tightest hug and the longest kiss and said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo. Sometimes, simple words mean so big. Love him Karan,” she posted.

As Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for several months for the treatment, several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met the veteran actor.

