Kanika Kapoor’s Coronavirus News Has Left Her Cousins In SHOCK, Left Scared As They Met Her Recently

Coronavirus pandemic has haunted the entire world with the number of cases getting increased with each passing day. We have also come across celebrities from different fields are being tested positive for COVID- 19. The latest addition to the list is Indian playback singer, Kanika Kapoor, who has shocked everyone by her social media post.

As soon as she announced being tested positive for the virus, the people who were in contact with her, are in a panic mode now. As per the report in Pinkvilla, Kanika Kapoor visited Kanpur for a housewarming party held by her cousin, a few days ago. She also resided there for a night.

After the news coming in officially from the singer’s side, Kanika’s cousin and his family are getting calls from the close ones for getting a medical check-up. The whole family is said to be dreaded right now. It is also learnt that the hotel in Lucknow, where the singer stayed after coming back from cousin’s housewarming party, will be sanitized thoroughly.

Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor of “Baby Doll” fame, just a while ago, announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become a victim of COVID-19.

“For the past four days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for COVID-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.

“Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well,” Kanika, who had returned from London to Lucknow a few days ago, wrote on Instagram.

