Kanika Kapoor Slammed For Allegedly Hiding Coronavirus News; Netizens Demand Her Arrest

Kanika Kapoor just announced that she has been tested positive for coronavirus and netizens are going crazy for her careless behaviour. She flew down to India on March 9 and a day later to Lucknow and since then she has been attending parties. People are angry at the singer for not getting herself checked after returning to India.

Twitteratti is bashing the Baby Doll singer and one user tweeted, “People in such position is expected to show a beahviour from which people should get inspired and do something good but this is what thy r doing they should be ashamed on their themselves this people r so selfish putting others lifes in danger #KanikaKapoor”. Another user commented, “Reports of Kanika Kapoor hid herself in bathroom of airport and ran from there. Later threw party for 100 people in Lucknow. If this is true than she should be send to jail after isolation. Celebs like her are setting wrong example for common people.”

Check out the reactions here:

People in such position is expected to show a beahviour from which people should get inspired and do something good but this is what thy r doing they should be ashamed on their themselves this people r so selfish putting others lifes in danger #KanikaKapoor https://t.co/HUNIiWXm4u — Im (@IshitaM27) March 20, 2020

#KanikaKapoor These types of dump people should be behind the bars. These are greedy people and putting thousands of lifes in danger. I Appeal to @PMOIndia that take strict action against @TheKanikakapoor under the IPC. — Dhiraj tandon (@dhiraj9838) March 20, 2020

Strict action should be taken against these uneducated literates. Morons will spoil it for everyone else doing his best to keep others safe.

Lock her up.

What a Shame!!!#KanikaKapoor — Dr. Manita V (@DrManita) March 20, 2020

Anybody can get #CoronavirusPandemic , there is no stigma attached that u need hide it. makes zero sense to come from abroad & try to hide from authorities who are screening people #KanikaKapoor You could risk lives of others, including your loved ones. Shameful behaviour. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) March 20, 2020

People like #KanikaKapoor should not just be arrested and fined but publicly shamed for putting the life of others to risk. Boycott her completely @TheKanikakapoor — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) March 20, 2020

It's pathetic. How can you do this being an educated citizens of India. She should be banned from signing in india. Pathetic.. #KanikaKapoor — navneet agarwal (@navneet74407656) March 20, 2020

#KanikaKapoor after getting treated for Coronavirus should be taken to Jail for causing Intentional Harm to people's health. This Idiot came to India, Hide in Airport's Bathroom & sneeked out to party with 100 people in 5 star Hotel in UP. Such people need to be Isolated for Life — Mansi Shah (@mansishah1611) March 20, 2020

Reports of Kanika Kapoor hid herself in bathroom of airport and ran from there. Later threw party for 100 people in Lucknow. If this is true than she should be send to jail after isolation. Celebs like her are setting wrong example for common people. #KanikaKapoor #Coronaindia — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) March 20, 2020

I knew something was wrong with @TheKanikakapoor, but she proved it. You're a pretentious selfish b!tch #KanikaKapoor. I hope you get quarantined from your career as well. We don't need autotuned fake singers anyway. GTFO 😡 https://t.co/l6asIjooHB — Corona Kapoor (@Paint_It_Mosaic) March 20, 2020

Well, we hope that Kanika gets well soon and that this coronavirus ends as soon as possible.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!