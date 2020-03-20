Kanika Kapoor just announced that she has been tested positive for coronavirus and netizens are going crazy for her careless behaviour. She flew down to India on March 9 and a day later to Lucknow and since then she has been attending parties. People are angry at the singer for not getting herself checked after returning to India.

Twitteratti is bashing the Baby Doll singer and one user tweeted, “People in such position is expected to show a beahviour from which people should get inspired and do something good but this is what thy r doing they should be ashamed on their themselves this people r so selfish putting others lifes in danger #KanikaKapoor”. Another user commented, “Reports of Kanika Kapoor hid herself in bathroom of airport and ran from there. Later threw party for 100 people in Lucknow. If this is true than she should be send to jail after isolation. Celebs like her are setting wrong example for common people.”

Netizens Demand ARREST Against Kanika Kapoor For Reported Reckless Behaviour, Bash Her; See Tweets
Kanika Kapoor Slammed For Allegedly Hiding Coronavirus News; Netizens Demand Her Arrest

Check out the reactions here:

Well, we hope that Kanika gets well soon and that this coronavirus ends as soon as possible.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out