Kanika Kapoor Also Attended A Holi Party Post Getting Infected By Coronavirus; See PROOF

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has taken the internet by storm after the news of her being tested positive of Coronavirus broke out. While video from an ambulance was already going viral, she finally went onto confirm the news yesterday noon through an Instagram post. However, citizens have been bashing her for attending 3-4 parties during her quarantine period.

It all began when Kanika Kapoor had gone to visit her children in London, and upon return, did not follow the home quarantine instructions but instead, went onto meet several people at various gatherings. While, in an interview yesterday, she alleged that she had been a part of only one get together, where even Vasundhara Raje and son Dushyant Singh were present, now a new video has surfaced featuring her from a Holi Party.

Check out the video below:

VIDEO- This was another party attended by singer #KanikaKapoor who has now tested positive for #Coronavirus This was a “Phool Ki Holi” party at UP Lokayukta Justice (retd)Sanjay Mishra’s Residence in Lucknow. Kanika seen around 00:17 pic.twitter.com/GgZUVl2Ayc — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) March 20, 2020

Yes, you read it right! A video from a Holi party at UP Lokayukta, Justice (retd) Sanjay Mishra’s home in Lucknow, is now going viral and witnesses the singer interacting with several guests. Now whether this party remains the one in light, or this one is an altogether different one still remains unknown. It has also been reported that Kanika after her return from London hid her travel history, was staying at Taj Hotel and even threw a bash attended by almost 100 people.

While the singer’s father went onto make a statement that she attended 3-4 parties after her return from London, she claims that it was only one get together, and only noticed the symptoms 2 days before.

Reportedly, people who came in contact with her post her return from London have been informed and are undergoing necessary precautions and have self-quarantined them.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!