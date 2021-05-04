There has not been a single day when Kangana Ranaut does not create a stir on the Internet either with her tweets or with her controversial statements. Recently the actress did it yet again. With her never shy attitude bold attitude, the Panga actress has got her Twitter account suspended yet again.

This is not the first time Kangana’s Twitter account has been suspended for something controversial. But this time, it looks like she has crossed several limits and hurt a lot of sentiments after she commented on the recently held West Bengal elections. Keep scrolling further to know more.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut made some controversial tweets after the results of the assembly elections in West Bengal. Twitter has said that they have violated the rules of this platform. A case has also been registered against Ranaut for this.

After the controversial tweets, Kolkata Police has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut for hurting the sentiments of the people of West Bengal. Advocate Sumit Chaudhary sent a complaint via email to Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra. In his mail, he has also sent three links to the actresses’ tweet. It has been alleged that she has hurt and humiliated the sentiments of the people of Bengal.

After the election of West Bengal, Kangana Ranaut wrote in one of her tweets, “Bangladeshi and Rohingya are in large numbers in West Bengal. This clearly shows that Hindus are not in the majority there, and according to the data, Bengali Muslims are extremely poor and deprived. It is good that the second one is going to be Kashmir.”

Well, we are yet to hear anything from Kangana Ranaut or her team on this matter. But, do you think Twitter has taken the right step? Is getting her account suspended the solution? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

