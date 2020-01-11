Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Slams Bollywood Again Post Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak Registers Lesser Collections Than Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter page is one of the most controversial handles. Rangoli doesn’t mince a word when it comes to sharing her views, bashing people or celebs and always comes out in the support of her sister.

Even today, Rangoli took to her Twitter page to bash the film industry and tell the world that her sister is the number one actress. A Twitter user shared the first-day collection of Kangana Ranaut’s Judgementall Hai Kya, and they were more than Deepika Padukone’s recently released Chhapaak.

Quoting the tweet, Rangoli wrote, “Kangana was boycotted by the media and film industry, because all the rankings are bought awards are bought media is bias and no one is allowed to say it, sorry it’s very pompous to say this but I have no option but to say the truth Kangana is the number one actress today 🙏”

She further tweeted, “I always share tweets wid Kangna to post,dis she askin me nt to post,I don’t agree,competition is a matter f fact,y shy away from it. It exists in every field,even in a class room somebody stands first,it’s nt a big achievement bt it’s a matter f fact,hum to bolenge jo sach hai🙏”.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Rangoli called Deepika Padukone’s 2018 film Padmaavat ‘soft p*rn’. She wrote on Twitter, “Film industry ne kadam uthaya hai, kya hum Tanhaji ko bhi utna he payaar denge jitna humne criminal white washing karne wali film Sanju ya history ka soft p*rn banane wali Padmavat ko diya ? Taali dono hathon se bajti hai, hath badhao desh bachao.”

