Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Gets Backlashed For Making A Mockery Out Of Alia Bhatt’s Gesture

Last Saturday, we saw the announcement of Padma Shri recipients and Industry members like Ekta Kapoor, Sarita Joshi, Adnan Sami, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut amongst others were felicitated with the honour. Owing to the same, Alia Bhatt sent flowers to Kangana for her big win. However, sister Rangoli Chandel has a rather amusing response to her gesture, and that hasn’t really gone well with Twitterati.

Rangoli took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of the flowers sent by Alia, along with a short note which read, “Congratulations on your Padmashri.. Love, Alia Bhatt”.

“Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai,” Rangoli wrote as she shared the picture.

Check out the post below:

Soon after, fans and followers took to the comment section to backlash Kangana Ranaut’s sister for disrespecting the sweet gesture.

A comment read, “Have a big like @aliaa08 has. Gratitude is very important. You are belittling someone’s good gesture with your ill mannered attitude. Arrogance will not take anybody anywhere. Have a bit of love and see the world will also be much nicer to you!”

“Say thank you at least,” wrote another.

A tweet read, “please yaar agar koi firse dosti ka haath badha raha hai then we should respect that gesture”

A user pointed out, “U should appreciate if some1 congratulate U even if U don’t like him/her..it’s not looking good 2 mock some1 who congratulate U.most of d time u make more damage 2 Kangana’s image,career than any1 else FYI..I am a Kangana Fan.I doubt sometime dat u even care 4 her career & image”

Looks like your still a bitch and always will be..and Alia will always be gracious and kind..with the bitchiness you and your sister spewed about her..she still showed what a nice person she is! Considerng u say ur from a humble background but a right 'ole bitch.. — IkraaaShahRukh💕 (@Ikra4SRK) January 26, 2020

We should respect someone's effort, at least just for human being. Not necessary to accept their proposal, but with dignity we should response in positive way. Lots of love for #KanganaRanaut — Tomorrow : A hope to make it better (@NewTomorroww) January 26, 2020

I really am shocked at this cheap attitude ! Well itz below my dignity to even comment on such nasty and uncouth minds . Alia's gesture won my heart .She has the grace to wish and congratulate such !!??? Amazing and big LOL — Divya Muthanna (@DivyaMuthanna1) January 27, 2020

