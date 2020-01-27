Last Saturday, we saw the announcement of Padma Shri recipients and Industry members like Ekta Kapoor, Sarita Joshi, Adnan Sami, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut amongst others were felicitated with the honour. Owing to the same, Alia Bhatt sent flowers to Kangana for her big win. However, sister Rangoli Chandel has a rather amusing response to her gesture, and that hasn’t really gone well with Twitterati.

Rangoli took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of the flowers sent by Alia, along with a short note which read, “Congratulations on your Padmashri.. Love, Alia Bhatt”.

Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Gets Backlashed For Making A Mockery Out Of Alia Bhatt’s Gesture
“Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai,” Rangoli wrote as she shared the picture.

Check out the post below:

Soon after, fans and followers took to the comment section to backlash Kangana Ranaut’s sister for disrespecting the sweet gesture.

A comment read, “Have a big like @aliaa08 has. Gratitude is very important. You are belittling someone’s good gesture with your ill mannered attitude. Arrogance will not take anybody anywhere. Have a bit of love and see the world will also be much nicer to you!”

“Say thank you at least,” wrote another.

A tweet read, “please yaar agar koi firse dosti ka haath badha raha hai then we should respect that gesture”

A user pointed out, “U should appreciate if some1 congratulate U even if U don’t like him/her..it’s not looking good 2 mock some1 who congratulate U.most of d time u make more damage 2 Kangana’s image,career than any1 else FYI..I am a Kangana Fan.I doubt sometime dat u even care 4 her career & image”

