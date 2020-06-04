Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken and bold attitude. Recently she opened up about her thoughts on releasing films on OTT Platforms, her insights on the COVID-19 situation affecting the film industry and much more.

Kangana Ranaut opened up about the ongoing pandemic and nationwide lockdown many films are opting for an OTT Platform release, and if she would be okay if her film directly releases on an OTT platform she says, “It depends. For example, a film like Thalaivi just can’t release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like Manikarnika is a digital space film, but yes films like Panga, Judgementall Hai Kya also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends.”

Kangana Ranaut is known to be the highest-paid actress in Bollywood. Opening up about the impact of the lockdown on the fees that actors charge, Ranaut says that it is inevitable. “For Thalaivi, it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around Rs 55 crore. They also have satellite rights to sell for both languages and also distribution rights. So, whenever a project is conceived, there is a financial blueprint to it, recovery blueprint to it. Then they match actors and their market worth and accordingly are approached.”

Opening up about how she charges her fees while taking up a project, Kangana Ranaut concluded saying, “When I take a project, I always see the recovery blueprint and then I charge. People sometimes don’t understand that, they just randomly say this is how much we charge. I think that is why I see magazines like Forbes just randomly writing we’re charging this much but we just don’t charge what you want to charge; we charge what we get, in terms of the dynamics of business.”

