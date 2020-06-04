Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Hilarious But ‘Most Important Graph Of 2020’ On Instagram, It Will Crack You Up

Amitabh Bachchan is super active on social media. The veteran Bollywood actor keeps on engaging with fans by posting something new every day. The megastar of Bollywood recently took to Instagram and posted a graph chart whom he referred to as “the most important graph of 2020”

The chart humorously summarises how the demand for everything from Car to Mask has changed this year.

Isn’t that hilarious?

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also completed their 47 years of marriage recently. Talking to Instagram, Big B shared how he and Jaya got married in the year of 1973. He wrote, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !!

Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ?

When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 2019 thriller Badla. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also starring Taapsee Pannu, Badla grossed very well and was declared a Super Hit. He will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo. Also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the film will directly release on Amazon Prime on June 12.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ upcoming biggie Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will be a trilogy also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and others.

