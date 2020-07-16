Kangana Ranaut has time and again highlighted how social media outrage by celebrities and influencers is extremely selective, and many times plight of many facing discrimination because of religion is not voiced.

Kangana Ranaut was one of the few celebrities who spoke up against Palghar lynching, and now Team Kangana posted a tweet highlighting the case of a Sadhu who was recently beaten to death in Meerut after some people reportedly objected to him wearing Tilak and saffron robe.

“Another Sadhu lynched for wearing saffron color, the curse of these sanyasis will destroy every little hope we have of a peaceful country, we will continue to suffer if we don’t stop killings of innocent spiritual seekers,” Team Kangana Ranaut tweeted along with the post.

Check out the post below:

Another Sadhu lynched for wearing saffron color, the curse of these sanyasis will destroy every little hope we have of a peaceful country, we will continue to suffer if we don’t stop killings of innocent spiritual seekers 🙏 https://t.co/4vRaNoC9L8 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 16, 2020

