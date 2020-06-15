Kangana Ranaut On Sushant Singh Rajput: “Not Suicide, It Was A Planned Murder”

Sushant Singh Rajput has been laid to rest just now. His funeral took place at Pawan Hans crematorium. Several friends including Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza amongst others were present to pay their last respects. Now, actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to his suicide and made some unexpectedly explosive statements.

For the unversed, Sushant died by suicide on Sunday. It is said that the actor even called close friend Rhea Chakraborty and Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty before taking the big step. However, none of them picked up the call. The two actors will be taken under custody to record their statements today evening.

Meanwhile, Team Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the actress. She was seen slamming the industry for their ill-treatment to outsiders. Kangana questioned the Bollywood members who are coming forward to apologize to him for not being there. Just not that, the Manikarnika actress went onto allege that it was a murder and not a suicide.

“If celebrities are struggling with personal and mental health issues, the media should try and emphasize with them, rather than making it difficult for them,” read the caption of the post shared by Kangana’s team.

In the video, Kangana Ranaut could be heard saying that Sushant Singh Rajput has been expressing his ordeal. Multiple times he has mentioned that he’s waiting for his validation from the audience. Furthermore, she questioned Bollywood over not recognizing his talent for films like M.S. Dhoni and Chhichhore. She even went onto call Chhichhore the best film.

The actress furthermore called media persons who refered to him as “psychotic, neurotic and an addict” as paid journalists.

“Sanjay Dutt ke addiction ko aap log bahut cute lagte hai,” added Kangana in the video.

Kangana Ranaut concluded the video by alleging, “Ye suicide nahi, planned murder tha!”

