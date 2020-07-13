It is flashback Monday for actress Kajol, as she went down memory lane to recall the time when she sported wavy and voluminous hair. Taking to her Instagram account, Kajol posted a picture in which she is seen flaunting wavy and curly locks.

“What… I swear this hairstyle was in trend.. once upon a time,” she captioned the image, which seems to be from the 1990s.

She added: “#InStyle #UnnaturalPerm #MeWhenI.”

Reacting to the throwback image, fans showered Kajol with a lot of funny comments.

A user commented: “After a hair wash and no spa currently, this is how I look.”

Another one wrote: “You look so good in this hairstyle.”

On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with the film “Tribhanga”, which is directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day.

Actors Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Kunaal Roy Kapoor are also a part of the project.

