Despite having spent so many decades in the industry, trust Kajol to add a certain freshness to every character she portrays. But still, it is films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Gupt and My Name Is Khan that have left a lasting imprint of the minds of the audiences. Today, as My Name Is Khan completes 10 years of its release, Kajol opens up about a rather shocking incident that happened on the sets of the Karan Johar film.

While it has often been said that every time Kajol falls on the sets of her film, the movie is a huge success! While we thought that to be an absurd myth, the Ishq actress confirms the strange coincidence. Revealing that she had fallen on the sets of My Name Is Khan too, Kajol further stunned us by saying that no one on the sets even came to help her back on her feet!

Yes, that happened! Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kajol said, “It happened with this one too (her falling down), and nobody came forward to help me, because as I fell down, everyone was laughing and congratulating each other. I want to put this out there — I was sitting on the steps all by myself after falling down, and after five minutes, Mickey (Contractor, make-up artist) was like ‘Baby, I’ll help you’. I replied ‘Don’t you think that it’s nasty, that for five minutes you all were clapping your hands while I fell down on my butt?’”

Well, kudos to the actress for being so upfront and honest about it. Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in the Om Raut directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film, produced by her husband Ajay Devgn has become a roaring success at the box office.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is based on the life of the famed Maratha warrior, Tanhaji Malusre and features Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Kajol among others in crucial roles. Tanhaji released on the 10th of January, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!