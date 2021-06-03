Actress Kajol celebrated Bicycle Day on Thursday with a clip from her film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” on social media.

Kajol posted a snippet from the 1998 film on Instagram. The video features Kajol and co-star Shah Rukh Khan cycling. After a point, the actress takes a tumble.

“And a very Happy Bicycle Day to you too #WorldBicycleDay,” Kajol wrote as the caption.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, wrote in the comment section: “Oh god! I remember this so clearly! And can’t forget what happened after.”

The romantic blockbuster narrated a love triangle played out by Kajol, SRK and Rani Mukerji, and has superhit music by Jatin-Lalit.

Kajol was last seen on screen in the digitally-released film, “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar shared his status on Wednesday and it is free, going by his post on social media.

Karan posted a picture on Instagram Story that shows the director is seen sitting dressed in a black T-shirt teamed with sunglasses.

The T-shirt reads: “Free”, while he captioned it as “Status”.

Professionally, Karan’s latest production “Ajeeb Daastaans” released digitally. He is all set to don the director’s hat with “Takht”, a period drama. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

