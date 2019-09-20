Kabir Khan Calls Ranveer Singh A Gifted Actor, Here’s Why

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has been all busy from the past number of months helming his much in talks 83 which has Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh in lead.

The filmmaker who is currently directing the final schedule of the Ranveer starrer in Mumbai, in an interview to a leading tabloid was all praises for the Ram Leela actor, as the director stated that Ranveer is director’s actor following all the characters he has played with ease in his earlier releases.

“Ranveer is one of those gifted people who can turn into any character. If you see his last few roles, it’s difficult to believe that they are all played by one person. He has spent a lot of time with Kapil Dev in Delhi and has beautifully picked up his persona. More than the make-up, his expressions have done the work,” said Kabir in an interview to Mumbaiu Mirror.

It was late last month when Ranveer Singh took twitter to announce the first schedule wrap up in England.

The Padmaavat actor is playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the film based on Indian cricket team’s World Cup win in 1983.

The Ranveer starrer also has Deepika Padukone in lead role. As the actress will be seen playing his wife in the cricket venture.

83 is been co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film is slated for release on 10th April 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!