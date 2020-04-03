Juhi Chawla On Her Return To India Just Before The Lockdown: “Apna Desh, Apna Desh Hota Hai”

While Coronavirus was spreading its reach farther, many countries across the globe were gradually locking down. Juhi Chawla who was in Austria when it all began, has now opened up about how she got help from the Indian High Commission to come back to the country before there was a complete Lockdown.

Juhi Chawla revealed how she was in Austria with her whole family and then, when they got out from there, the borders were already partially closed and the same happened in Switzerland. Following which, they returned to their London home where there in-laws joined them.

By this time India was also on the verge of a lockdown and they decided to come back. In a report in Mumbai Mirror, Juhi said, “So, we decided to fly back. Apna ghar, apna ghar hota hai aur apna desh, apna desh hota hai.”

While expressing how she didn’t want to be anywhere else but her country in such times, she said, “We approached the High Commission of India and they helped us reach Mumbai safely. All the racing and the dodging made it seem like we were shooting for a thriller.”

In the same report, Juhi spoke how there were more challenges waiting when they came back. She realised that half of her helping staff comes from outside and they won’t be available now.

“Some of our staff comes from outside and it quickly became apparent that they wouldn’t be able to continue reporting to work. So, we re-organised everything and shut off some of the rooms for better management of the rest. Thankfully, I have people in the kitchen, otherwise it would have been a disaster. We are functioning with skeletal staff and one in-house driver,” She said.

Juhi further spoke how she is here in India with her son and husband Jay Mehta, while their daughter is in Uganda with her grandparents. As she has to attend her online classes, the time difference might have become a trouble if she was here in India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!