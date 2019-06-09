Journey Of Salman Khan & Bollywood Together: 10 Years & 14 100 Crore+ Films!

Salman Khan, the name is enough to bring flocks into the theatres. The actor has justified the tag of ‘Superstar’, right from early 1990s, but since last few years, the Dabangg of Bollywood has reached the new heights in the number game at the box office. And with Bharat, the actor has only strengthened his hold at the box office.

Known for all-time blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Salman Khan was hardly known for his consistency at the ticket windows and during post 2000s, the actor completely lost the hold over his stardom. Blame it on his poor script choices or personal life controversies, Khan was almost outdone by his contemporaries like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

It was Prabhudheva’s Wanted which led the stepping stone of success and gave birth to the new version of Salman Khan. In 2008, it was Aamir Khan’s Ghajini which opened the floodgates of the number game by amassing 100 crores in domestic market.

In 2010, Salman Khan charmed the audiences with his iconic character of Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg and hit his first century in India. Since then, there was never looking back for this evergreen 53-year-old actor. It could be well said that the running decade has given a birth to a new Salman Khan.

After Dabangg, the actor has delivered back-to-back 14 hundred crore plus grosser films for Bollywood, which is something unthinkable. This long list include- Dabangg, Ready, Ek Tha Tiger, Bodyguard, Dabanng 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3 and now Bharat (inclusive of 100, 200 and 300 crore grosser).

The actor lived the characters like Tiger, Sultan Ali Khan and Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, with his own charm. Be it due to his large-heartedness, helping attitude in real life or seriousness towards his career and some good choices of scripts, the Dabangg actor has managed to conquer the box office like no one else and own the term- King Midas Of Bollywood.

