John Abraham To Star In Hindi Remake Of Thala Ajith’s Vedalam?

The film line up in Bollywood ahead has a long list of remakes already. Adding to the list is the remake of Thala Ajith starrer Vedalam. If the reports are to be believed, John Abraham has been approached to play the lead in Hindi remake of the south hit and below are all the details about the same.

The south film that has a huge fanbase starring Thala Vijay, Shruti Haasan, Lakshmi Menon, Rahul Dev, Kabir Singh Duhan and Soori. According to the reports in the tabloid Mumbai Mirror, the film is supposed to be helmed by Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan.

The source revealed that Rohit is working on a script which will be set in Mumbai. For the unversed John has worked with Rohit in his last two films titled Desi Boyz and Dishoom.

Talking about the pre-production of the film, the source said, “The team will go on recce in a couple of months. The idea is to shoot in real locations to capture the local flavour. A small portion will be canned outside the city as well.”

While John plays Ajith’s character, the two women in the film are also an important branch. The makers have finalized John but are on a hunt for the ladies. “The two actresses are integral to the narrative and the makers are looking to cast strong performers for both parts,” the source said.

Meanwhile, John also has Mumbai Saga, Satyamev Jayate 2 and Attack in his kitty.

