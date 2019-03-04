John Abraham Supports Kangana Ranaut: “She Is Politically Aware & Has Got A Voice”

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is all geared up to impress us yet again with his upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter, has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut. John along with his RAW team, was present at the trailer launch event today, where he said that Kangana is politically well aware and she has a voice.

Recently, the Queen actress took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for being the irresponsible youth of our country. She said that one should take a stand and make political comments because actors are considered as the role models in the society.

Today, at the trailer launch event, the Parmanu actor was asked if he agrees with Kangana’s say and does he think that actors are obligated to make a political commentary on things happening in the country, to which he replied that if one is aware, then only they should comment. If not, then they should just shut up. He said, “Yes, if they are politically aware and I think Kangana definitely is and she’s got a voice. I think you must take a stand if you are politically aware. But you shouldn’t be like I say stupidly talented (laughs). You cannot be an idiot who doesn’t know anything about which country lies where, what’s happening in Bihar to Syria, then they should just shut up and smile and show your mug that you have done so much work on. Don’t talk. I think unless you are aware about what’s happening, then only make a statement. If you aren’t aware, don’t make any statement.”

He further also slammed the actors who speak at such topics, only when things are trending. He said that he is not in the business of trending. “I think everyone here sitting who has made this film, they are very politically aware. They understand what’s happening. We have shot a lot in Kashmir, so we know what is happening there and we know the grassroot problems there. When you know the situation, you can make a statement. But again making a statement at the right time is important, not making a statement for effect, not making a statement to trend. So I’m not in the business of trending. I don’t want to trend. It’s good to show good film, entertain audience and move on in life,” he signed off.

Romeo Akbar Walter also stars Mouni Roy, Sikander Kher and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 5, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!