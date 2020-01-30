Jayeshbhai Jordaar: After Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah Joins The Ranveer Singh Starrer

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been grabbing headlines ever since its inception. After the makers decided to rope in Boman Irani to play Ranveer’s reel life father in the film, Ratna Pathak Shah has confirmed to be a part of the YRF project. The veteran actress will be essaying the role of Ranveer’s mother in the film.

Interestingly, Divyang Thakkar, who will be marking his directorial debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar for a former theatre artist and a Ratna Pathak Shah protégé. And the rumour mill has been circulating news that it was Divyang who was very keen on casting Ratna for the crucial role in the film.

Revealing the process of her coming on board for the film, Ratna has been quoted by Mid-Day saying, “Some months ago, a young actor came to me with a script. Actors making movies can be tricky, so I was cautious as I began reading, but was thoroughly entertained by the end of the script. The story not only had a message but also had a heart. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film.”

She further stated that she was drawn to the film more because Jayeshbhai Jordaar speaks about an issue that is close to her heart. For those who have joined in late, Jayeshbhai Jordaar revolves around the life of an ordinary Gujarati man having extraordinary dreams. The film features Ranveer Singh and marks the Bollywood debut of Shalini Pandey.

The film is slated for a 2021 release.

