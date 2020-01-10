Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan Starrer Becomes The First Bollywood Film To Have Its Trailer Launch In London

One thing which we all know by now is that Makers of Jawaani Jaaneman are leaving no stones unturned to make this film a superhit. A Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutant Alaya F starrer – this coming of age film is already being declared as the coolest film of the year. The trailer of this quirky, romantic comedy-drama was unveiled as a world exclusive in London at Grand Royale London Hyde Park. What’s more exciting is the Jawaani Jaaneman is the first-ever Bollywood film to have its trailer launch in the English capital and second time ever when a trailer has been unveiled outside India.

Present for the big launch was the film’s actor and co-producer Saif Ali Khan along with producer Deepshikha Deshmukh. The quirky trailer has received an amazing response from the audience and has only left them more excited for the film’s release. Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif said in an official statement “A theme emerged that this film is about acceptance, accepting your age, your responsibilities. I think most people who are like that would react like this.”

Happy to collaborate with co-star Tabu on the big screen after such a long span, Khan told, “It feels great as she’s an amazing actor. She is immensely talented and compelling to watch onscreen. She’s also extremely funny and such a delight to work with. I’m so grateful that she’s a part of this film.”

Film’s producer Deepshikha Deshmukh further added “Saif just fits the bill. I think there’s nobody else who could portray the role of jazz better than him ”

Deepshikha Deshmukh further shares how she’s mindful of the legacy of the production house, Pooja Entertainment said, “Whenever we make a film, both Jackky and I are mindful of the legacy we have to live up to. Wholesome entertainers are our forte and we can proudly say that Jawaani Jaaneman lives up to it. The trailer response has been stupendous, it’s very encouraging to say the least.”

She further added how its been an enriching experience to partner with Jay Shewakramani and Saif Ali khan to produce the film.

Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani. It also features Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hits the screens on January 31, 2020.

