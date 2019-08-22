Javed Akhtar Backs Priyanka Chopra Over Kashmir Statement: “The Fact Remains She Is An Indian”

At a recent event in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra was accused of being a hypocrite and promoting a nuclear war between India and Pakistan. Responding to the accusations at the event itself, Peecee said, “Whenever you’re done venting… Done? Okay, cool. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now… girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love!”

Priyanka has now found support in celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar. Akhtar in a statement to the PTI said, “I know Priyanka Chopra personally. She is a cultured, decent and educated person and the fact remains she is an Indian. If there is some kind of controversy and difference in point of view between an average Indian citizen (like Priyanka Chopra) and the Pakistani establishment, obviously her point of view will be an Indian point of view. If her comments have upset the Pakistani establishment, they can do whatever they wish.”

In a letter, addressed to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H Fore, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has asked for the removal of Priyanka as the Goodwill Ambassador of the organization. The letter reads, “Ms. Chopra has publicly endorsed this Indian government position and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister. All this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill that Ms Chopra is supposed to uphold as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace.”

For those living under the rock, in a viral video of the LA event, Ayesha Malik was heard saying “ It was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you are a bit of a hypocrite, because you tweeted on February 26, ‘Jai Hind. #IndianArmedForces’ You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan.”

