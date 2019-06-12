Jacqueline Fernandez Is The HOTTEST ‘Beach Barbie’ You’ll Ever Witness!

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently enjoying a vacation with her sister, slipped into a pink swimsuit with ‘Barbie‘ written across it.

The actress took to Instagram to share multiple photographs of herself while holidaying with her sister at a beach destination. In one image, Jacqueline is seen flaunting a bright pink swimsuit that has Barbie written on it with white.

She completed her vacay look with sunglasses and a high ponytail.

In another photograph, she is on a yacht and looks pretty in a floral dress.

She captioned the images: “Happy birthday to my sissy poo Geri! To always being nature babies, working on our bikini bodies but also never giving up on our coffee and croissants in the morning, wearing sunscreen (always) and dancing like funny man in his thong! I love you.”

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen making her digital debut with Netflix’s “Mrs. Serial Killer“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!