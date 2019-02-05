Jab 16-Year-Old Mira Rajput Met Shahid Kapoor For The First Time!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor’s love story is no less than a fairy tale. But did you know Mira Rajput met Shahid Kapoor for the first time at a Sufi concert?

Mira recently participated in an ‘ask me anything’ session on her Instagram and revealed several details about meeting Shahid for the first time, being a mother of two and much more!

Mira Rajput might not be from this industry but she has always attracted a certain amount of publicity ever since she stepped into the glitz and glam of Bollywood, after her marriage with Shahid.

From fashion to the birth of her kids Misha and Zain, Mira is nothing less than a celebrity in public. Her Instagram posts are featured as headlines and she is climbing her way into the hearts of millions of Shahid’s fans and others through her frank attitude and unavoidable charm.

In a recent chat with her fans on Instagram, Mira revealed details about the first time she met with Shahid. And unlike what everyone thought so far, they actually met long ago, when she was just 16. “What was it like meeting Shahid for the first time? Considering he is a star,” a fan asked her this question. Mira reminisced the time and wrote, “Just like meeting anyone for the first time. Interesting. It was actually when I was 16 and we were at a common family friend’s house for a concert by a Sufi singer. Both out dads love that kind of music.” on her Instagram story. Who would have thought this right??

On the work front, Shahid is now shooting for Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. The movie is an official remake of the hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Sandeep Vanga is also directing the Hindi remake.

