Jaaved Jaaferi: “We Live In Ever-Evolving Times, But The Problems For Singles Remain The Same”

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi will lend his voice for an upcoming web series titled “Only for Singles“.

The actor has dubbed for the trailer of the show, which will start streaming on MX Player from June 28.

On being a part of the show, Jaaved said in a statement: “When I first saw the trailer of ‘Only for Singles’, the only thought in my head was that we live in ever-evolving times, but the problems for singles remain the same.

“Whether it was living as a bachelor 15 years ago or today – everything is happening basis of ‘jugaad’… with time, only the form of recommendation has changed but the problem and situation for a single boy or girl is still the same… it is all about the jugaad!”

The show features actors Vivaan Shah, Pooja Banerjee, Aman Uppal, Deepti Sati, Shirin Sewani and Gulshan Nain. Its story revolves around the reality of the lives of single individuals in a new city.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!