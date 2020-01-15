Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth love to fly kites on the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan, which is synonymous with kite flying. This year, however, they will skip it as they are tied up shooting for their TV shows.

“Vatsal Sheth and I celebrate this occasion with a lot of love and fervour. But this time, we would have to miss it as we would be shooting. It has been a lot of work but we are not complaining,” said Ishita Dutta, who is seen in the show “Bepanah Pyaar”.

“It’s a great time for both of us and an important time in our careers. I would like to wish everyone for Uttarayan and loads of love and peace to all,” Ishita Dutta added.

On the show Bepanah Pyaar, she is mostly seen wearing saris, keeping her hair straight.

“I am loving the response to the character. People are loving the looks of it and it’s majorly because people are loving the character as much. It’s a lovely feeling,” Ishita said.

Ishita is best known for playing Ajay Devgn’s daughter in “Drishyam”. Talking about her television stint, She made her television debut with the show “Ek Ghar Banaunga”. She was also featured in thriller “Rishton Ka Saudagar: Baazigar”, in which she was cast opposite her husband Vatsal Sheth.

Meanwhile, Vatsal is busy with the show “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke“.

