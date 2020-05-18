Is Maniesh Paul Trying To Break His Image With Thriller Short Film What If? Here's What He Has To Say
Host and actor Maniesh Paul, who has made a thriller short film titled “What If”, says he doesn’t make efforts to break an image. Instead, he just does what a role requires.

Maniesh Paul is known for his wit and humour on screen but with “What If”, which was shot on a phone, was seen in a more serious avatar.

Do he think it will help to break his “fun loving guy” image? “I feel as an actor I don’t make efforts to break the image. Yes, people know me a lot for the fun and comedy I do on screen, and a lot of hosting,” Maniesh Paul told IANS.

Maniesh Paul added: “But, yes, at times when, as an actor, I get a project I just take it up and whatever role it requires I try and do that. So, it’s not that I keep in mind that I need to break an image. It’s about whatever role comes to me.”

The short film is co-directed by Kartik Singh and Maniesh himself and has released on his and Jio Studios’ YouTube Channel.

