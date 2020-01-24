Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pregnant? Abhishek Bachchan’s Recent Tweet Makes Fan Speculate So

Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachhan are speculating if she is pregnant for the second time, and it’s all because of Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet that he has a surprise announcement in store for fans!

Abhishek recently tweeted: “Hey guys! Have a surprise for all of you. Stay tuned!!” Netizens began to speculate a variety of possibilities, including Aishwarya’s pregnancy.

Commenting on Abhishek’s post, a user wrote: “2nd baby?” Another commented: “Sibling for your daughter?” Another user wrote: “One more junior Bachchan on the way?”

Not just Aish’s pregnancy, netizens also came up with weird speculations reacting to Abhishek’s tweet.

While one fan guessed he might be talking about “Dhoom 5”, another thought the actor is planning a retirement from his Bollywood career. Still, another guessed he was talking about Amazon Prime’s “Breathe” season 2 while another user felt Abhishek was probably coming up with a sequel to his debut film “Refugee”.

Topping the chart of weird speculations is a user who commented: “Are you going to host the next season of KBC on @SonyTV in place of your father @SrBachchan? by the way how is his health now?”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has just started shooting for his next film “Bob Biswas” in Kolkata.

