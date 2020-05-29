Irfan Pathan & Yusuf Pathan Recreate A Popular Scene From Andaz Apna Apna & It Will Make You Go ROFL

There have been some famous duos of brothers in Cricket like Mark Waugh-Steve Waugh, Hardik Pandya-Krunal Pandya and many more. However, the most famous duo in India has always been Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan. Recently, the Pathan brothers won the internet when they recreated a famous scene from Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna.

Irfan Pathan has always been quite active on social media. Apart from the live sessions, the former cricketer also posts hilarious clips very often. Now the actor posted a video on social media where he and his brother Yusuf Pathan are enacting a scene where Aamir Khan’s character tries to fool Salman Khan’s character over a cup of tea.

Irfan Pathan took to Instagram to share the video and along with it, he wrote – “Ye dosti hai ya kanjoosi;) #movie #comedy #friends #andazapnaapna @yusuf_pathan”.

In the video, Yusuf Pathan plays the role of Salman Khan, while Irfan Pathan takes up the role of Aamir Khan. This is not the first time that Pathan brothers have recreated a famous Bollywood scene.

Earlier, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan have featured in a video to raise awareness about social distancing. In the video, the Pathan brothers can be seen enacting a scene from the movie ‘Surya’ which featured late actors Raaj Kumar and Amrish Puri.

Irfan Pathan is definitely brightening up the mood of his fans amid this time of crisis.

