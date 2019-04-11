Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might be the opponents in IPL but KKR’s owner Shah Rukh Khan and CSK’s captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva share a really sweet bond with each other.

Some old photos of SRK and Ziva are going viral on social media recently and they are extremely special. Both of them are not just enjoying the IPL match together but are also seen playing and posing with each other.

The pictures are just too cute to handle and you won’t disagree a bit. Have a look-

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan had a cute banter on the microblogging site Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan blamed the team of his recently released Super Hit film Badla including the producer SRK for neglecting the film and throwing a success party.

Shah replied to him and said that they are waiting for the party from him every day.

A shocked Amitabh replied that he acted and promoted the film while SRK was the producer. So why should he throw the party? he asked

Here Shah Rukh Khan told Big B that it was his film and became a Hit because of him so only he should throw a party.

Isn’t that hilarious?

Badla directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also starring Tapsee Pannu has done a business of more than 85 crores so far.

