Indian Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Crashes His Favourite Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Live Session!

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the funniest cricketers in the team. His constant funny banter with other players on social media and his hilarious TikTok videos always keep him in the news. Now the spinner is in news for gatecrashing Katrina Kaif’s Instagram live.

Lately, Yuzvendra Chahal has been gatecrashing many Instagram live videos. Now as Katrina was speaking about fitness amid the lockdown in an Instagram live session, Yuzvendra wrote, “Hi Katrina mam”. Before this also Chahal has expressed his fondness for Katrina, back in 2017, he had said in an interview, “I like Katrina a lot, her smile appeals the most to me.” He even admitted that Katrina is his Bollywood crush.

A few days back, Yuzvendra Chahal dropped one such funny comment on Anushka Sharma’s post, where she posted a hilarious video with hubby Virat Kohli.

In the hilarious video, Anushka was teasing Kohli by saying – “Kohli, Aye Kohli, Kohli, Chauka maar na, Chauka, kya kar raha hai, Ae Kohli chauka maar (Kohli give us a four).” Yuzvendra Chahal commented – “Next time bhabhi please say Chahal ok opening Kara na Chahal ko I wish aap ki sun le”.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!